Champagne Beach

In February 2016, we sailed on the elegant ship, Seabourn Odyssey, from Brisbane, Australia to New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji. Just five days into the 11-day cruise the ship we anchored off the Island of Espiritu Santo in Vanuatu in the South Pacific and took a tender onto a local beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.