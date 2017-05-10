World's Smallest Island-Nation May Lo...

World's Smallest Island-Nation May Lose US Aid Over Georgia's Breakaways

The tiny Pacific microstate of Nauru may lose US financial support after President Donald Trump banned the provision of federal funds to countries supportive of Georgia's "Russian-occupied territories." A spending law , signed by Trump on May 5 and much welcomed by Tbilisi , says that countries that recognize breakaway Abkhazia and South Ossetia's independence from Georgia may not benefit from US foreign aid.

Chicago, IL

