Solomon Islands begins 'limited rearmament' of police force
Police in Solomon Islands have begun to carry guns for the first time since the country was torn apart by ethnic violence in the late 1990s. The move comes as the country prepares to take responsibility for its own security ahead of the withdrawal of the Australian-led Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|IB DaMann
|141
|"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ann Wendy
|1
|New Honiara City Council (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ogrady 442Vai
|1
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Sam
|1
|Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Franklin
|1
|10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
|Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC