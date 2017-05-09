Solomon Islands begins 'limited rearm...

Solomon Islands begins 'limited rearmament' of police force

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Police in Solomon Islands have begun to carry guns for the first time since the country was torn apart by ethnic violence in the late 1990s. The move comes as the country prepares to take responsibility for its own security ahead of the withdrawal of the Australian-led Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC