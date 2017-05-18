Sexual difficulties faced by men in the Solomon Islands: a mixed-methods study
A School of Public Health and Social Work, Faculty of Health, Queensland University of Technology, Vitoria Park Road, Kelvin Grove, Brisbane, Qld 4059, Australia. Sexual Health - https://doi.org/10.1071/SH16170 Submitted: 14 September 2016 Accepted: 2 March 2017 Published online: 18 May 2017 Background : To date there has been little research into men's sexual and reproductive health in Pacific Island countries.
