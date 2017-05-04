Nicobar pigeon journeys to WA's north

Nicobar pigeon journeys to WA's north

If the extinct dodo was dumb, its closest relative the Nicobar pigeon may be considered adventurous, after one of the birds native to South East Asia and the South Pacific was found in Western Australia's north. The indigenous Bardi Jawi rangers first spotted the colourful, near endangered bird last month at Chile Creek on the Dampier Peninsula in the Kimberley region - far from its usual habitat between India and the Solomon Islands.

