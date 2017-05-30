Asian Pacific Americans are indispens...

Asian Pacific Americans are indispensable part of US: Vice-President Mike Pence

Thursday May 18

People of Asian Pacific descent, including Indians, are an "indispensable" part of "American story" and President Donald Trump is committed to strengthening them, Vice President Mike Pence has said. Pence was speaking at a reception held at the White House last evening to mark the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Chicago, IL

