A-G queried on TELS allowance
Update: 5:01PM FIJI'S Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum undertook budget consultations for students and staff of the University of the South Pacific this morning where most of the issues raised by students related to the Toppers and Tertiary Education Loans Scheme . A law student at USP, who asked the A-G on the low level of living allowances available under TELS, said: "We receive $50 per week; that's the meal allowance; in a semester that's $850 and if we do the math then per day that's around $7.14.
