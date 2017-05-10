A-G queried on TELS allowance

A-G queried on TELS allowance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 5:01PM FIJI'S Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum undertook budget consultations for students and staff of the University of the South Pacific this morning where most of the issues raised by students related to the Toppers and Tertiary Education Loans Scheme . A law student at USP, who asked the A-G on the low level of living allowances available under TELS, said: "We receive $50 per week; that's the meal allowance; in a semester that's $850 and if we do the math then per day that's around $7.14.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,985,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC