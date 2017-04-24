World War II veterans are still battl...

World War II veterans are still battling the state over pensions: official information

Monday Apr 24

Veterans of World War II are still battling the government in pension disputes, more than 70 years since the conflict ended. Official information from Veterans Affairs gives details of 27 veterans, including two men in their 90s who served during 1939-45 and immediate post-war operations, who have sought reviews and appeals against decisions relating to their war pension packages.

Chicago, IL

