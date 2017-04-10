Tuna resource owners meet in Majuro
Majuro, Marshall Islands 7 April 2017: Nine islands that control the majority of tuna in the western and central Pacific are meeting in Majuro this week and next, focusing on important tuna management issues for the region. The annual officials meeting of the Parties to the Nauru Agreement - eight island nations plus Tokelau - starts Monday in Majuro.
