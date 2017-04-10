Tuitubou presents IPU regional report
Update: 5:47PM FIJI'S Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou has presented the 136th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly with the IPU Regional Seminar report that carries recommendations on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals . The recommendations, reached at the two-day seminar in Nadi last November, focused on the SDGs that were particularly relevant to the Pacific region, such as those on climate change, gender equality and social equity.
