Tuitubou presents IPU regional report

Update: 5:47PM FIJI'S Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou has presented the 136th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly with the IPU Regional Seminar report that carries recommendations on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals . The recommendations, reached at the two-day seminar in Nadi last November, focused on the SDGs that were particularly relevant to the Pacific region, such as those on climate change, gender equality and social equity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.