The changing faces of war | FEATURE

The Tamworth Young Veterans are the changing faces of war, the new generation of men and women living with the first-hand experience of armed conflict. Young Veterans is a nationwide organisation aiming raise awareness of the growing number of young veterans within local communities by bringing them together.

