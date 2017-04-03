Solomon Islands ready for Aust exit: ...

Solomon Islands ready for Aust exit: Payne

Defence Minister Marise Payne insists the Solomon Islands is ready to stand on its own feet once Australian police withdraw in late June. The 15-country Australian-led Regional Assistance Mission to the Solomon Islands moved to restore law and order in 2003, when the country was at the mercy of warlords and the government had no control outside the Honiara capital.

