Solomon Islander overcomes hurdles

Sunday Apr 2

Lynnette Tokuru 2nd from left, of Solomon Islands with firends after she was graduated with a Bachelor in Education degree from University of South Pacific last Friday.Picture JOCANI LALAKOBAU BEING far from home and studying in a different country with a new environment was never an easy task but 35-year-old Lynnette Tokuru managed to overcome this hurdle. Ms Tokuru graduated with a Bachelor in Education degree from the University of the South Pacific last Friday.

Chicago, IL

