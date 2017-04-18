Science network to explore seismic ev...

Science network to explore seismic events

Update: 2:50PM THE increase in seismic and tsunami events in the southwest Pacific region, especially the Solomon Islands, Fiji and New Zealand, will be discussed during the Pacific Islands Science Technology and Resources Network in Nadi on June 26 this year. Papers that will be delivered during the conference will explore the science behind the events, their effects on local communities and the processes that were implemented to manage response and recovery.

