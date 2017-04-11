Pacific MPs learn about parliamentary...

Pacific MPs learn about parliamentary committees

A seminar to enhance the work of parliamentary committees in the parliaments of Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cook Islands and Fiji is being held in Suva, Fiji to explore common challenges that parliamentary committees face.

