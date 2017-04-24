Of India's healthcare spend, 2/3 out ...

Of India's healthcare spend, 2/3 out of patients' pockets: Study

Two-thirds of healthcare spending in India is out of pocket, or done by the common man, according to a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington. At 65.6 per cent, the study places India sixth among 25 countries where out-of-pocket personal spending on healthcare in 2014 was 50 per cent or higher.

Chicago, IL

