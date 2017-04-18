He was fighting for his life

He was fighting for his life

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

A crowd of more than 1500 will flock to Victoria Park at 9am on Saturday in memory of Nathan Shanahan INNER BATTLE: Nathan Shanahan, who served with the Australian Defence Force in the Solomon Islands, was a fierce mental health advocate before taking his own life in 2016. Ballarat veteran Nathan Shanahan's tragic suicide reminded us even mental health advocates can succumb to what they campaign so hard against.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC