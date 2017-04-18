He was fighting for his life
A crowd of more than 1500 will flock to Victoria Park at 9am on Saturday in memory of Nathan Shanahan INNER BATTLE: Nathan Shanahan, who served with the Australian Defence Force in the Solomon Islands, was a fierce mental health advocate before taking his own life in 2016. Ballarat veteran Nathan Shanahan's tragic suicide reminded us even mental health advocates can succumb to what they campaign so hard against.
