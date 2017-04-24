Full moon feared by soldiers camped at Guadalcanal
Sitting in camp in Guadalcanal during World War II, the full moon meant only one thing to Corporal Stan Edwards and his comrades - the Japanese were coming. The extra light increased visibility of the camp, based in the Solomon Islands, highlighting their position to the enemy as the moonlight bounced off the coral surrounding them, lighting the place up.
