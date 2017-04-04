Fiji's suicide rate alarming: police

Read more: Xinhuanet

Over 1,350 Fijians have committed suicide or attempted to commit suicide in the past six years, according to statistics from Fijian police this week. There had been a notable increase of suicides and attempted suicides in Fiji recently and the figures were alarming, Isikeli Ligairi, Fiji's assistant police commissioner, said at the National Symposium on Suicide Prevention on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

