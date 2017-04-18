FEO opens voter registration

FEO opens voter registration

1 hr ago

FIJIANS living in four other Pacific Island countries can now acquire their voter registration identification cards ahead of the 2018 General Election. This follows confirmation from the Fijian Elections Office of voter registration commencing in Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Samoa from today.

Chicago, IL

