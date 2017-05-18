Builder who wore NZSAS beret and array of medals didn't serve offshore
A builder who attended an Anzac Day parade wearing a NZSAS beret and "Who Dares Wins" badge did not serve in the elite regiment or any of the places associated with the medals on his chest, says the Defence Force. Rob Clark, 43, sat at the Anzac Day dusk service at Takapuna Grammar last week with the sand-coloured beret of the NZSAS on his knee and the elite unit's regimental tie knotted at his throat.
