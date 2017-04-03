Britain's bloated foreign aid budget under the spotlight

Britain's bloated foreign aid budget is under the spotlight again as taxpayers' money is revealed to have been spent on training for tribal chieftains and the Solomon Islands Paralympic team A new row broke out over the bloated aid budget last night, after the Foreign Office revealed that British taxpayers' money has been spent on projects such as training for tribal chieftains in Central Africa's Cameroon and the Solomon Islands paralympic team. The controversy came as figures released last week revealed that the foreign aid bill jumped by A 1.2 billion last year.

