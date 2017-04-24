Battle of the Coral Sea service under...

Battle of the Coral Sea service under way

A service to commemorate the 75th anniversary of one of World War Two's pivotal clashes, the Battle of the Coral Sea, is under way in Townsville. Governor General Peter Cosgrove, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk are among the dignitaries attending the dawn service.

