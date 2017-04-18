Axium finds high grade area at San Jorge

Axium finds high grade area at San Jorge

Read more: The Mercury

Axiom Mining has discovered a high grade area of mineralisation just 500m south-east of its phase 1 drilling area at its San Jorge tenement in the Solomon Islands. Targeting an exposed area of saprolite occurring close to surface, a program of rock chip sampling program was undertaken delivering grades of between 2% and 3.58% Ni.

Chicago, IL

