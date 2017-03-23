Vietnamese fishing boats arrested in Pacific waters
Update: 6:51PM SOLOMON Islands Police and fisheries officers arrested three Vietnamese 'blue boats' or fishing boats last weekend for alleged illegal fishing within Solomon Islands waters. The arrests were made late Sunday evening March 26 at the Indispensable Reef, 50 kilometres south of Rennell Island, Renbel Province.
