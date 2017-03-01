Solos trade officials get Fiji training

Solos trade officials get Fiji training

Update: 2:22PM FOUR officials from the Solomon Islands Government have completed capacity building exchange with a number of Fiji agencies handling trade and trade-related issues. Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Fiji, Patterson Oti said trade policy and development needed to be planned, implemented and managed in an integrated way.

Chicago, IL

