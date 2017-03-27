Solomon Islands Honorary Consul in Au...

Solomon Islands Honorary Consul in Auckland, New Zealand

Tuesday Mar 21

The Solomon Islands Government confirms that Mr. Kayhan Khadem was officially appointed as the Solomon Islands Honorary Consul in Auckland following a Cabinet approval and official exequatur signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade in August 2016. The appointment of Mr Kayhan Khadem was done in accordance with the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the Protocol Guidelines of the host country.

Chicago, IL

