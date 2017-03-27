PT&Ia s Pacific Path to Market progra...

PT&Ia s Pacific Path to Market programme a success

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Scoop

Pacific Islands Trade & Invest's delegation of 25 small Pacific Island businesses has given the four-day Pacific Path to Market programme the thumbs up. The representatives from eight Pacific Islands countries, arrived for Auckland's Pasifika Festival 26-27 March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,009,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC