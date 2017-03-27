PT&I Pacific Path to Market delegatio...

PT&I Pacific Path to Market delegations arriving

Auckland based Pacific Islands Trade & Invest will welcome 25 small businesses arriving today for Auckland's Pasifika Festival on 25-26 March 2017. The full delegation of 25 companies from eight Pacific Islands countries is PT&I's biggest delegation to attend and showcase their products at the Pasifika Festival under the PT&I Pacific Path to Market programme.

Chicago, IL

