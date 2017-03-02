Pacific nations call for UN investigations into West Papua
A group of seven Pacific island nations is calling on the United Nations to investigate allegations of widespread human rights abuses in Indonesia's Papua region, also known as West Papua. Vanuatu's Justice Minister Ronald Warsal made the request to a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, and spoke on behalf of his own country as well as Tonga, Nauru, Palau, Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands.
