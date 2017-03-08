Hidden Pacific: Clinic visitor's 'bor...

Hidden Pacific: Clinic visitor's 'boring' name strikes a chord with new mother

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

It started as a joke and ended with a Herald journalist earning a tiny namesake in remote Papua New Guinea. During a visit to the Bogia health clinic, where visual journalist Mike Scott and World Vision ambassador Clarke Gayford were interviewing new mothers about their experiences, they met Daphne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC