Fiji improves in 2016 Human Development Report

Thursday Mar 30

Fiji is ranked 91 out of the 188 countries in the report meaning that it has a high state of human development. Norway was ranked 1, Australia 2, New Zealand 13, Palau is 60, PNG is ranked 154, Vanuatu, 134, Solomon Islands 156, Tonga 101 while Samoa is 104.

