Customs Confiscate Smuggle Goods

Thursday Mar 2

Solomon Island Customs & Excise Division has successfully stopped an attempt to smuggle 228 sleeves of cigarettes and four new Stihl chainsaws last Thursday 23 February afternoon. Due to SICED risk assessment, a 20' container of mixed goods consigned to SOON ENTERPRISE, a logging company, was targeted and then subject to a 100% check.

Chicago, IL

