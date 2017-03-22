Calvary Private Hospital opens mental...

Calvary Private Hospital opens mental health unit upgrade, with more beds and services

Bed numbers at Hyson Green rose from 20 to 28 under the $2.5 million upgrade, which saw a new gym, larger range of services and full renovation. Picking up the Peaces co-founder and Director of Training David Tonacia at the Hyson Green unit, the only dedicated private mental health facility in the ACT.

