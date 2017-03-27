APTC launch Green Action Plan in the ...

APTC launch Green Action Plan in the Solomons

Update: 2:42PM AN initiative by students of the Australia-Pacific Technical College to promote public awareness and positive change to deal with environmental issues was launched earlier this month in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Launched as the APTC's Green Action Plan, the initiative is also to encourage individual and community stewardship of natural resources in Solomon Islands.

