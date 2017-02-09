Trade agreement to boost MSG ties

Trade agreement to boost MSG ties

Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 3:24PM MINISTER for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya believes the Melanesian Free Trade Agreement will usher a deeper and stronger trade and economic relations amongst the MSG countries. While delivering his ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday, Mr Koya said the new agreement was not only beneficial through trade in goods but also incorporated trade in services, investments and labour mobility.

Chicago, IL

