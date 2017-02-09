Trade agreement to boost MSG ties
Update: 3:24PM MINISTER for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya believes the Melanesian Free Trade Agreement will usher a deeper and stronger trade and economic relations amongst the MSG countries. While delivering his ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday, Mr Koya said the new agreement was not only beneficial through trade in goods but also incorporated trade in services, investments and labour mobility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|IB DaMann
|141
|"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ann Wendy
|1
|New Honiara City Council (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ogrady 442Vai
|1
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Sam
|1
|Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Franklin
|1
|10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
|Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC