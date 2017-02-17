The story of Air Force pilot Ben King

The story of Air Force pilot Ben King

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Revue & News

Last fall, Roswell resident Mary Jo Wood completed an odyssey worthy of her brother, Air Force General Benjamin H. "Ben" King, who was an air ace in World War II and led an incredible life filled with equal measures of daring and duty. It took nearly five years for Wood to organize a trip to Mono Island, a tiny dot of land in the vast Pacific Ocean among the Solomon Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revue & News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC