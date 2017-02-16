Shell Club Seminar

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Coastal Breeze News

At 6 PM on Thursday, March 2, 2017, the Marco Island Shell Club will host guest speaker Dr. Gary Schmelz, who will present a fascinating program entitled, "Solomon Islands Adventures - a Return to Bali Hai." Dr. Schmelz will incorporate into the seminar photographs he had taken during his travels there.

Chicago, IL

