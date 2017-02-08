New $20 note begins to circulate in the Solomon...
The Central Bank of the Solomon Islands and bank note printer De La Rue have jointly announced the release on Jan. 23 of a $20 note. The Solomon Islands' new $20 note in January 2017 follows the release of $50 and $100 notes in the nation's new bank note series that made its debut in 2013 with the objectives of improving durability and deterring counterfeiting.
