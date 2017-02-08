New $20 note begins to circulate in the Solomon...

The Central Bank of the Solomon Islands and bank note printer De La Rue have jointly announced the release on Jan. 23 of a $20 note. The Solomon Islands' new $20 note in January 2017 follows the release of $50 and $100 notes in the nation's new bank note series that made its debut in 2013 with the objectives of improving durability and deterring counterfeiting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.