McCully to visit PNG and the Solomon Islands

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Scoop

Foreign Minister Murray McCully will travel to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands next week for meetings with their political leaders about partnerships, economic development and maintaining political stability. "Papua New Guinea is the largest Pacific Islands country, a leader in the region, and an important partner for New Zealand," Mr McCully says.

Chicago, IL

