Kate Middleton colouring book released
Colour in Kate! Kensington Palace joins the crayon craze with a A 5.99 book of the Duchess of Cambridge's outfits that is flying off the shelves So Prince William might be surprised to find her the subject of a colouring-in book for sale in the Kensington Palace gift shop. Cashing in on the craze among both adults and children for such books - not to mention the global interest in the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion - the Colour In Kate book is apparently flying off the shelves.
