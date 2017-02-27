Inequality and economics: Tony Atkins...

Inequality and economics: Tony Atkinson's enduring lessons

19 hrs ago Read more: VoxEU

Sir Tony Atkinson, the doyen of inequality economics, passed away in January. This column, by a longstanding friend and co-author, outlines his contributions to the analysis and measurement of inequality - and many other areas of economics, including taxation, social protection, and the welfare state.

Chicago, IL

