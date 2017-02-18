'Homecomings: The Belated Return of J...

'Homecomings: The Belated Return of Japan's Lost Soldiers':...

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: The Japan Times

It's staggering to think that, at the end of the Pacific War, almost 7 million Japanese servicemen and civilians were awaiting repatriation in various parts of Asia. That figure makes sense in light of the considerable size of the Japanese empire, which then stretched from New Guinea to the Solomon Islands, from Burma to Manchuria and Hong Kong.

Chicago, IL

