ADB Expands Presence in the Solomon Islands HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS - The Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavarejoined the Director General of the Asian Development Bank's Pacific Department Xianbin Yao today to inaugurate ADB's new Extended Mission in the Solomon Islands. "This expansion of ADB's field presence in the Solomon Islands is the beginning of a much deeper engagement between the country and ADB," said Mr. Sogavare at the event.

