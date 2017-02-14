A cover from Gambia to Ireland sold f...

A cover from Gambia to Ireland sold for $18,000 at Spink sale

Tuesday Feb 7

Spink and Son offered the Sacher collection of early West Africa postal history last December. An 1869 cover from Gambia to Ireland with a rare and early use of 6-penny Cameo stamps sold for $18,000.

Chicago, IL

