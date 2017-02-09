700 in Australian funded skills training
Update: 6:36PM SEVEN hundred Pacific students will soon begin skills based after they were introduced to a programme aimed at raising their qualifications to Australian standards in the comfort of their home country. The students will be based at various campuses across Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu but studying through an innovative development program funded by the Australian Government.
