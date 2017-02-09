700 in Australian funded skills training

700 in Australian funded skills training

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 6:36PM SEVEN hundred Pacific students will soon begin skills based after they were introduced to a programme aimed at raising their qualifications to Australian standards in the comfort of their home country. The students will be based at various campuses across Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu but studying through an innovative development program funded by the Australian Government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC