Vineyard worker accommodation critical to Marlborough's $1 billion grape industry

Monday Jan 30

Ant Clarke, left, and Richard Oliver are working on new accommodation plans for RSE workers on the former Country Life Motel site, Riverlands. A $10 million plus building project to provide migrant vineyard worker accommodation is critical for the future of Marlborough's billion dollar wine export industry, a project developer says.

Chicago, IL

