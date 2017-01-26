US helps adaptation

US helps adaptation

NO nation, no matter how developed or powerful is immune from the effects of climate change, says US a mbassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin. She made the comments while awarding a new climate adaption grant for Tuvalu and Solomon Islands communities in Suva on Thursday.

