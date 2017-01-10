Strong quake hits off Solomon Islands, does not pose tsunami threat
The preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake was recorded at 5:27 a.m. Hawaii time, 64 miles south-southwest of Taro'a, Solomon Islands, at a depth of 28.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
