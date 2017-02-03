Stranded solar powered vessel rescued by cargo ship
The DIY solar powered vessel SeaCharger has finally made it to New Zealand, but not in the way it was planned. In its attempt to be the first unmanned solar powered vessel to cross the Pacific, SeaCharger was launched from California in June 2016.
